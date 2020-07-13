Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (July 13-18)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (July 13-18) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Peel Dream Magazine

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Joe Stevens and co. will play Baby’s All Right’s streaming series Baby TV on Monday evening, and you can buy tickets right here.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. This week, Potter will perform a selection of her earliest songs from her childhood home in Vermont. A portion of the proceeds from donations will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Angel Olsen

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Angel Olsen’s second show in her Cosmic Stream series is happening Tuesday evening with special guest Hand Habits. Olsen will be livestreaming from the Masonic Temple in Asheville, N.C. Don’t forget to buy your ticket right here.

David Bazan

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Pedro The Lion’s David Bazan plays livestreams weekly on Wednesday evenings.

Beach Bunny

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

The pop-punk band will play Audiotree’s Staged livestream series on Wednesday night.

Indigo Girls

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Indigo Girls on Facebook Live

Coming at you live from Atlanta, Ga., Amy Ray and Emily Saliers will be playing an all-dedication livestream on Thursday evening. You can submit your dedications here. “We’re so looking forward to being with you all again and playing some music together,” Saliers says. “Thanks for all your support. Black lives matter. Hang in there.”

Wild Nothing

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Twitch

Wild Nothing is “playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat” on Twitch this week.

Christine and the Queens

When: Daily at 5 p.m. ET

Where: @christineandthequeens on Instagram

Christine and the Queens is hopping on Instagram every evening, “guests and weird concepts included,” per Brooklyn Vegan.

Jeff Tweedy

When: Most days at 10 p.m. ET

Where: @stuffinourhouse on Instagram

Jeff Tweedy and family host The Tweedy Show most evenings on Instagram.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly, with Spotify matching dollar for dollar.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.