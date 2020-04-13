Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (April 13-18)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (April 10-18) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

The National

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: The National on YouTube

The National present another episode of their weekly “communal event” on Monday evening.

H.E.R.

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: @hermusicofficial on Instagram

The R&B singer and guitar whiz continues her “Girls With Guitar” series on Instagram Monday night.

Moonrise Kingdom

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Focus Features on Facebook

Focus Features is hosting a live watch party of cult favorite Moonrise Kingdom and a Q&A with director Wes Anderson to follow.

Death Cab for Cutie

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Death Cab’s Jason McGerr hosts episode three of “Refuge in Practice,” this time featuring Hiss Golden Messenger and a drum lesson with Bon Iver’s Matt McCaughan.

Jake Xerxes Fussell

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Duke Performances on Facebook

Another entry in Duke University’s livestream series, composer and singer/songwriter Jake Xerxes Fussell will play songs live from his home in Durham, N.C.

Ben Gibbard

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Death Cab for Cutie on YouTube

The Death Cab for Cutie frontman continues his Live From Home series.

Sound Mind

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Sound Mind website

An impressive slate of artists including Chad Urmston of Dispatch, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Foy Vance, Langhorne Slim, Jade Bird and Ballroom Thieves are joining forces for this interactive virtual music benefitting mental health resources in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Killers

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: @thekillers on Instagram

The rock band are performing and doing a Q&A this weekend on Instagram.

The Paste Happiest Hour

When: Everyday, Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste on YouTube

Beginning this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.