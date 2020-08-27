Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Poetry and Margaritas With Courtney Marie Andrews

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

Phoenix-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews knows how to elicit emotion out of listeners like almost no one else. The country-leaning artist followed her 2018 album May Your Kindness Remain this year with Old Flowers, which tracks the painful end to a nine-year relationship. “This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with,” she said in a statement when the album was announced. “It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth.” Andrews is going to explore truth again tonight on our Instagram page, where she’ll be teaching us how to write the perfect haiku postcard—as well as make the perfect margarita. So you’ll be able to satisfy both your Happy Hour itch and your soul. Revisit Paste’s review of Old Flowers here. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST on our Instagram and find more details below. Don’t miss it!