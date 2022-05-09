Crack Cloud Announce Tough Baby, Share "Please Yourself" Video

Vancouver art-punk collective Crack Cloud have announced their second album, Tough Baby, coming Sept. 16 on Meat Machine and the band’s own Crack Cloud Media Studio imprint. Word of the band’s Pain Olympics follow-up arrives accompanied by an elaborate video for its lead single, “Please Yourself,” featuring a cameo by Mac DeMarco.

That we’re hearing anything new from Crack Cloud at all is something of a small miracle. To hear frontman, drummer and lyricist Zach Choy tell it, Pain Olympics was very nearly the collective’s first and final full-length statement: “We made that album with no expectation of making another,” he says matter-of-factly in Tough Baby’s press materials. Part of what inspired the follow-up was the memory of Choy’s father, Danny, who was diagnosed with terminal leukemia at just 29 years old—the age Zach is now. On Tough Baby, as ever, Crack Cloud’s aim is “utilizing art and creativity as a vehicle for healing, discovery and understanding.”

“Please Yourself” is nothing short of an epic, replete with touches both funky and baroque, including brassy horns, arpeggiated guitars and layered choral vocals, with Choy’s inimitable presence at the center. These elements swirl and collide like shards of debris caught in a twister, shifting or stopping abruptly every time they seem to have locked into a groove. The track swerves into a guitar solo adorned with chants of “I want it now,” then an extended piano and spoken-word interlude that turns Crack Cloud’s story into a fable of creativity and healing. It’s the kind of song you can spend hours unpacking, finding new details with each listen.

Choy says of “Please Yourself” and its video in a statement:

As a kid, my bedroom was an altar. The images on the wall represented much of what I idolized and aspired to be. This sort of deification of pop culture helped to reinforce my sense of self narrative, however fabricated. But it also provided a sense of solidarity … with a subculture that validated insecurities in a personable way. This is what makes the media industry such a profound paradox. It is as much a source of inspiration for people, as it is an engineered illusion.

The subtext of the video is really as follows: art is a mechanism for healing and discovery. You learn through it, and you grow with it. In our culture we’re predisposed to quantifying art, to sanctioning it, and to manufacturing it. But underneath all of that, it is a form of living inquiry; it’s how we learn to unravel the extremities in life so that we may better understand ourselves, and each other.

Crack Cloud are currently on tour in the U.K. and Europe, with shows through May, June and July. They’ll share a bill with Osees on a handful of those May U.K. shows.

Watch the “Please Yourself” video below, and see the details of Tough Baby and Crack Cloud’s full tour itinerary further down.

Tough Baby Tracklist:

01. Danny’s Message

02. The Politician

03. Costly Engineered Illusion

04. Please Yourself

05. Virtuous Industry

06. Tough Baby

07. Criminal

08. 115 At Night

09. Afterthought (Sukhi’s Prayer)

10. Crackin Up

Tough Baby Art:

Crack Cloud Tour Dates:

May

12 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory*

12 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club (late night)

13 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory*

14 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

15 – Manchester, UK @ Royal Albert Hall*

16 – Sheffield, UK @ Yellow Arch Studios

17 – Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory*

18 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric*

21 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV

25 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

27 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

28 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Mayhem

30 – Aarhus, DK @ Alter

June

01 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

02 – Dijon, FR @ La Vapeur

03 – Dudingen, CH @ Kilbi

04 – Lourmarin, FR @ Festival Yeah!

05 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Festival

10 – Bucharest, RO @ Control Cub

11 – Luxembourg, LU @ Usina Festival

July

07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

10 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc

11 – Pordenone, IT @ Ex Convento San Francesco

12 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi

14 – Schorndrof, DE @ Manufaktur

15 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome To The Village

16 – Herk De Stad, BE @ Rock Herk (5pm slot)

16 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof (11pm slot)

21 – Binic, FR @ Blues and Folk Festival

22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

23 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

24 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

25 – Guildford, UK @ The Boilerroom

26 – Cambridge, UK @ Mash

30 – Brno, CZ @ Pop Messe

(* = w/ Osees)