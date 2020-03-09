Hear Cream Perform "Sunshine Of Your Love" on This Day in 1968

You know that riff. Cream’s “Sunshine Of Your Love” has it. It’s one of those classic rock riffs that has become so deeply implanted in our minds that it’s almost bigger than the song itself. If you’ve picked up a guitar at some point in your life, there’s a decent chance that you learned it—even if it’s just the one-string version.

On this day (March 9) in 1968, British psych rockers Cream performed that famous single from their 1967 album Disraeli Gears at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. Who wouldn’t want to hear Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce perform this song right around the Summer of Love in the city at the center of all things hippie?

Listen to “Sunshine of Your Love” via the Paste vault below.