Crumb Releases "Trophy" Music Video

Brooklyn-based psychedelic quartet Crumb) have shared a new single and music video in “Trophy.” The latest track is their first release since their 2019 debut album Jinx.

The music video for “Trophy” is as trippy and surreal as the song itself, and a welcome addition to Crumb’s discography of pleasantly hazy psych-pop. The video finds the band in a car racing championship, with a cartoon segment from Truba Animation. Haoyan of America directed and edited the latest video, and has contributed to Crumb’s portfolio in the past with videos for the band’s early releases “Bones” and “Locket.”

Check out the “Trophy” music video below.