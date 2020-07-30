Cut Worms Announce Double Album, Release Two Singles

Brooklyn country-folk act Cut Worms—also known as Max Clarke—has announced a new double album Nobody Lives Here Anymore, out Oct. 9 on Jagjaguwar. He unveiled two singles today: “Sold My Soul” with a video, and “God Bless The Day.”

Clarke says the album grapples with “throwaway consumer culture and how the postwar commercial wet dreams never came true, how nothing is made to last.” There is a powerful old-timey atmosphere in these songs, and they reverberate with the feeling of road tripping in the South. It sounds like it was pulled from Thelma & Louise. He also mentions themes like a loss of innocence and a sense of homesickness.

The video for “Sold My Soul”—filmed by Caroline Gohlke—captures crazy moments on Route 66 from Chicago to Oklahoma.

Preorder Nobody Lives Here Anymore here. Watch the video for “Sold My Soul” below, and listen to “God Bless The Day” here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

Nobody Lives Here Anymore Album Art:

Nobody Lives Here Anymore Tracklist:

1. The Heat Is On

2. Unnatural Disaster

3. Last Words To A Refugee

4. All The Roads

5. Every Once In A While

6. Looks Like Rain

7. A Love So Fine

8. Veteran’s Day

9. Sold My Soul

10. Castle In The Clouds

11. Baby Come On

12. Walk With Me

13. Won’t Get It Right

14. Always On My Mind

15. The Golden Sky

16. God Bless The Day

17. Cave of Phantoms