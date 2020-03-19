Hear Cymbals Eat Guitars Perform Live at Daytrotter on This Day in 2012

If you look at New York indie rock band Cymbals Eat Guitars’ Twitter bio right now, the text reads like a eulogy: “2007-2017.” I suppose it didn’t come as much of a surprise when we found out last year that the band had been disbanded since 2017—their most recent (and, as it turns out, last) album Pretty Years arrived in 2016. But, it still may have come as a bit of a blow for fans when they heard the four-piece was “over for now.” Sigh.

The good news is, while we probably won’t be getting any new Cymbals Eat Guitars music any time soon, there’s plenty of good stuff to dig into in the vault. On this day (March 19) in 2012, the band played a Daytrotter session at Big Orange Studios in Austin, Texas during the annual (until now) South By Southwest festival. The band played four songs from their sophomore LP Lenses Alien: “The Current,” “Keep Me Waiting,” “Shore Points” and “Wavelengths.”

Former CEG frontman Joseph D’Agostino now has a solo project called Empty Country, whose self-titled album is out on April 24 via Get Better Records.

Listen to Cymbals Eat Guitars’ 2012 Daytrotter session below, and/or download it or stream it on NoiseTrade right here.