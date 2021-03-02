Damien Jurado Announces The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania, Shares Single "Helena"

Damien Jurado has announced that he will be releasing a new album, The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania, on May 14 via his own record label, Maraqopa Records. Jurado’s latest creation follows 2020’s What’s New, Tomboy? and arrives with a new single in “Helena.”

“Helena” is a charming folk ballad grounded by a plucking bass guitar. The song follows Jurando’s tendency to tackle heavy topics, with lyrics like “you were never as big as you were told” and “the world is a liar, the stars are a must.” Each song on the forthcoming self-produced album will be dedicated to similarly intense storytelling, telling 10 different stories of people overcoming dire circumstances.

Listen to “Helena” and revisit Jurado in the Paste Studio in 2019 below, and keep scrolling for the Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania album artwork and tracklist.

The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania Album Artwork:

The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania Tracklist:

01. Helena

02. Tom

03. Dawn Pretend

04. Song For Langston Birch

05. Minnesota

06. Johnny Caravella

07. Joan

08. Hiding Ghosts

09. Jennifer

10. Male Customer #1