Coda Collection Acquires Dave Grohl-Directed Documentary What Drives Us, Sets Release Date

The Coda Collection, an Amazon Prime exclusive that features curated music documentaries and series, announced Monday it has acquired the distribution rights to the feature-length documentary What Drives Us, directed by Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and produced by the band themselves. The film will be released via Prime Video on April 30.

The film pays homage to the moment of a musician’s decision to channel everything into their passion, whether by quitting a day job or embarking on a tour in a rickety van. What Drives Us features interviews with iconic musicians such as Ringo Starr, Flea, Steven Tyler, Slash and The Edge, amongst many others across genres. It also follows young bands RadKey and Starcrawler in their journey completed by many of their idols.

In a statement, Grohl reflects on the purpose of the film:

This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of “Why?” “What drives us?”

Grohl made his directorial debut in 2013 with the acclaimed Sound City documentary that followed the legendary Van Nuys, California studio where Nirvana recorded their landmark album Nevermind in 1991. In 2014, his similarly praised Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways docuseries premiered on HBO, chronicling iconic American music scenes across the country.

What Drives Us is available through The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 30, and will be released globally throughout the rest of 2021. Watch the trailer below and listen to a 1995 Foo Fighters performance of “Big Me” from the Paste Archives further down.