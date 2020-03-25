Dave Matthews to Perform on Verizon’s Forthcoming Concert Series, Pay It Forward Live

Dave Matthews is set to play a livestreaming concert on Thursday, March 26, to benefit a weekly performance series that Verizon is launching called Pay It Forward Live. The upcoming gig won’t be the Come Tomorrow singer’s first performance during the coronavirus quarantine, however: Matthews recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he talked about the quarantine and played Paul Simon’s “American Tune” from his home on Tuesday, March 24. His performance will be the debut of Pay It Forward Live.

Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live series will feature 30-minute concerts streamed from artists’ homes to benefit small businesses that are impacted by COVID-19. Verizon will be donating $2.5 million, and up to $5 million, to Local Initiatives Support Corporation, which will in turn provide grants of up to $10,000 to local businesses, “especially entrepreneurs of color, women-owned businesses and other enterprises that don’t have access to flexible, affordable capital in historically underserved communities,” according to a press release.

Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon said in a statement, “Small businesses are being impacted in extraordinary ways as we all fight against the spread of COVID-19.” He added, “These companies provide employment opportunities, goods, services, and gathering places that are the soul of local communities. The funds from Pay It Forward Live will help ensure these businesses survive this unprecedented time while also giving consumers the opportunity to do what they can now to show support.”

Verizon has not yet announced the full concert lineup. Matthews will take the virtual stage at 8 p.m. ET via Verizon’s Twitter page and Yahoo Entertainment.

Watch a 1997 Matthews show from the Paste archives below, plus his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! further down.