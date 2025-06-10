David Byrne Announces First Solo Album in 7 Years

The LP is due out September 5 via Matador. Listen to "Everybody Laughs" below.

By Matt Mitchell  |  June 10, 2025 | 10:35am
Photo by Shervin Lainez
On September 5, David Byrne will release Who Is the Sky?, his first album of solo material since 2018’s American Utopia, via Matador Records. He recorded the album with Grammy-winning producer Kid Harpoon, and the songs are set to feature the Ghost Train Orchestra, Hayley Williams, the Smile’s Tom Skinner, and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark. The news comes with lead single “Everybody Laughs.” “Someone I know said, ‘David, you use the word “everybody” a lot.’ I suppose I do that to give an anthropological view of life in New York as we know it,” Byrne said in a press release. “Everybody lives, dies, laughs, cries, sleeps and stares at the ceiling. Everybody’s wearing everybody else’s shoes, which not everybody does, but I have done. I tried to sing about these things that could be seen as negative in a way balanced by an uplifting feeling from the groove and the melody, especially at the end, when St. Vincent and I are doing a lot of hollering and singing together. Music can do that—hold opposites simultaneously. I realized that when singing with Robyn earlier this year. Her songs are often sad, but the music is joyous.”

Kid Harpoon added, “It took me a second to realize, oh yeah, these songs are personal, but with David’s unique perspective on life in general. Walking around New York listening to the demo of ‘Everybody Laughs’ was so joyous, because it made me feel like we’re all the same—we all laugh, cry and sing. The thing about David that resonates with a lot of people is that he’s in on the joke. He gets the absurdity of it all, and all of these personal observations are his perspective on it.”

Last summer, a year after the American Utopia Broadway adaptation concluded, Byrne was a part of our special Cover Story feature with Talking Heads and the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense. Watch the music video for “Everybody Laughs” and check out the Who Is the Sky? album artwork and tracklist below.

Who Is the Sky? Artwork:

Who Is the Sky? Tracklist:
Everybody Laughs
When We Are Singing
My Apartment Is My Friend
A Door Called No
What Is the Reason For It?
I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party
Don’t Be Like That
The Avant Garde
Moisturizing Thing
I’m An Outsider
She Explains Things to Me
The Truth

David Byrne’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

North America:
09/14/2025 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium
09/16/2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center PAC
09/17/2025 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
09/19/2025 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
09/21/2025 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors
09/23/2025 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
09/25/2025 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
09/27/2025 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
09/28/2025 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
09/30/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/01/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/03/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/04/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/07/2025 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/08/2025 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
10/10/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/14/2025 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
10/16/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/17/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/21/2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall
10/22/2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall
10/25/2025 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10/28/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
10/29/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
10/31/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
11/03/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
11/04/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
11/06/2025 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
11/07/2025 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
11/11/2025 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11/12/2025 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11/16/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
11/21/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
11/25/2026 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
11/26/2025 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
11/28/2025 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
11/29/2025 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
12/02/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
12/03/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
12/05/2025 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/06/2025 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Australia & New Zealand:
01/14/2026 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
01/17/2026 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Center
01/21/2026 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre
01/22/2026 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24/2026 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27/2026 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

Europe & United Kingdom:
02/12/2026 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
02/15/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
02/16/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
02/18/2026 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
02/21/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24/2026 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
02/27/2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall
03/02/2026 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
03/03/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
03/04/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
03/06/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
03/07/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
03/09/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo
03/10/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo
03/13/2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
03/15/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
03/18/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale
03/19/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

 
