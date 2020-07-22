Dawes Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "Who Do You Think You're Talking To?"

Dawes are back.

The L.A. rock band will release their first new album since 2018’s Passwords later this year. Good Luck With Whatever is out Oct. 2 on Rounder Records, and lead single “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” is out now alongside a fun new music video. Watch below.

The band, helmed by guitarist Taylor Goldsmith alongside his brother Griffin and their compadres Wylie Gelber (bass) and Lee Pardini (keys), recorded the new album at RCA Studios in Nashville, Tenn., with one of Music City’s most in-demand producers, Dave Cobb.

“We’re a living breathing organism,” Pardini said in a statement. “People love to say, ‘this record sounds so THIS’ and ‘that record sounds so THAT,’ but to us, it just sounds like Dawes. We make records to document where we are at that time, but every time I check, it just sounds like Griff, Taylor, Wylie and me.”

Can’t argue with that. A decade into their bandhood, this quartet sound more than comfortable in their own roles than ever. In the “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” video, however, Taylor is playing multiple roles during a psychedelic car chase that seems to grow more ridiculous by the moment. The song itself sees the band returning to the Americana/rock song framework that captured so many fans upon their initial albums’ releases.

Again, you can watch the video for “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” below, and look for a full 2013 Dawes concert further down via the Paste archive. Keep scrolling for the Good Luck With Whatever album art. Pre-order the record here.

Good Luck With Whatever Album Art: