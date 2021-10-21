Dawn Richard Announces Headlining Shows

Dawn Richard released the incredible Second Line earlier this year, which Paste described as sounding like “it’s coming from an entirely different planet.”
The electronic innovator was scheduled to embark on an extensive tour with Purity Ring in the fall of 2021, but out of safety concerns, the tour was postponed to 2022. Now, Richard has announced select headlining dates with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and other major cities as well as several U.K. and European dates before she steps onto the road with Purity Ring in the summer of 2022. Tickets for Richards’ tour are on sale now.
Below, watch the video for “Mornin | Streetlights” and keep scrolling to check out Richards’ headlining tour dates as well as the rescheduled dates with Purity Ring.
December
02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
03 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
January
20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
22 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (Tomorrow Never Knows)
May
02 – London, UK @ Colour Factory
03 – Manchester, UK @ TBC
04 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
09 – Paris, FR @ Boule Noire
10 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
12 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
14 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
June
01 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater^
02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland^
03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune^
04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune^
05 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre^
07 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre^
08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall^
10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot^
11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom^
12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater^
13 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada^
14 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag^
16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner•
17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue^
18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre^
19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall^
20 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre^
21 – Montreal, QC @ tbd^
22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live!^
24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall^
25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall^
26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel^
27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^
29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^
30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^
July
01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz^
02 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore^
03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel^
05 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works^
06 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater^
08 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live^
09 – Miami, FL @ Revolution^
10 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor^
12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City^
13 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy^
14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^
15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live^
16 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory^
17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom^
19 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto^
20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren^
21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory^
22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory^
23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern^
24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^
(^ – w/ Purity Ring)