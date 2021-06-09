Deafheaven Announce Infinite Granite, Share New Single

San Francisco-based metal innovators Deafheaven have announced their fifth album Infinite Granite, a follow-up to 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. The album arrives Aug. 20 via Sargent House. The band’s go-to producer Jack Shirley returns as an engineer, with production duties instead being handled by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, known for his work with M83, Paramore and Wolf Alice.

In addition to the new production team comes a new musical approach on the band’s newest single, “Great Mass of Color.” The track takes a slightly more melodic approach with the band’s lush soundscape. The most notable difference is frontman George Clarke’s subdued croon instead of his signature wails. A press release notes that Clarke will be using Infinite Granite to explore his vocal abilities further than previous releases have shown.

Listen to “Great Mass of Color” below and scroll further down for the album’s artwork and tracklist. You can preorder Infinite Granite ahead of its Aug. 20 release here.

Infinite Granite Artwork:

Infinite Granite Tracklist:

01. Shellstar

02. In Blur

03. Great Mass of Color

04. Neptune Raining Diamonds

05. Lament for Wasps

06. Villain

07. The Gnashing

08. Other Language

09. Mombasa