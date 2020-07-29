Death Bells Release New Single "Heavenly Bodies"

L.A. post-punk duo Death Bells have released a new single, “Heavenly Bodies,” from their forthcoming album New Signs of Life, out Sept. 25 via Dais Records.

The band said of the track:

Heavenly Bodies is the first track on New Signs of Life. We wrote it in a dining room shortly before a tour last August and refined it over those following dates. It focuses on the inevitable truth of mortality in a point-blank manner.

This single follows the release of the title track, and both are great, guitar-driven post-punk songs with evident Interpol influence. The album is sure to bring back some nostalgic, emotive vibes from Turn On the Bright Lights.

Preorder New Signs of Life here, and watch the video for “Heavenly Bodies” below.