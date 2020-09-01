Death Cab for Cutie Announce Livestream for Plans 15th Anniversary

Death Cab for Cutie will host a live broadcast on Sept. 5 on YouTube of Directions: The Plans Video Album at 5 p.m. ET.

The livestream is in honor of Death Cab’s Plans turning 15 in August. Directions was originally released as a visual accompaniment to the album, highlighting 11 short films from different directors for each song on the album.

“15 years ago we made our major label debut with our fifth studio album Plans,” said bassist Nick Harmer. “We told ourselves that it was just another album, that now being on Atlantic Records was no big deal, but it was and we knew it. I think that’s why we chose the barn studio at Long View Farms in Massachusetts, during winter, to isolate ourselves from the pressure and our fears and just be able to focus on music. We weren’t expecting getting snowed in and that gave the experience a heaping tablespoon of The Shining but in the end, we were able to shut out the world and make album that came from our hearts, a promise to ourselves that no matter what came at us next, we would always remember our music comes first.”

The band have also announced “We Have The Facts And We’re Voting 2020,” a fundraiser contest to maintain voter rights in the upcoming election. Participants will be entered for anything from limited edition merch, a private acoustic concert and autographed test pressings. Proceeds raised from the raffle will go to Fair Fight Action and Future Now.

