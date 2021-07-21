Dehd Announce New Remix Album, U.S. Tour Dates

Chicago rockers Dehd will follow their acclaimed summer 2020 record Flower of Devotion with Flower of Devotion Remixed (Sept. 17, Fire Talk) and a North American tour in support of all of the above. Physical Medium’s remix of “Flying” is the remix album’s first single, and Lala Lala, Protomartyr and Freak Heat Waves are among the other artists who’ll share their takes on all 13 Flower of Devotion tracks.

A spare transformation of Dehd’s Flower of Devotion closer, “Flying – Physical Medium Remix” was completed before the remix album was conceived, and sounds like it catalyzed the project: “I’d like to give Physical Medium a special shout out for planting the seed and really opening my eyes and ears to the world of remixing,” says Dehd’s Jason Balla in a statement. “Their passion for it has been infectious.”

Balla continues:

What I love about dance music is that it exists to put my body into motion. It can do so many things that a normal song can’t because of its humble mission: keep the asses shaking. Dance music is just plain fun. In this spirit, we invited 14 friends to chop up Flower of Devotion and put it back together as they saw fit. No rules, no guidelines. The songs went all over the place and it was really amazing to hear songs I knew so well become something new altogether. Hearing one of our voices or a guitar line in a new context really showed me how much room as a band we have to explore. It’s already impacted how we approach writing at practice, figuring out the basics and then asking “now what?”

Paste ranked Flower of Devotion among 2020’s best albums, hailing it as the high-water mark of Dehd’s burgeoning discography. The band will support the record on their North American tour beginning with a hometown set at Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival (plus an aftershow) in September, later supporting Julien Baker for over a dozen shows in late-October and November. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to Physical Medium’s “Flying” remix below, and see the details of Flower of Devotion Remixed and Dehd’s tour dates further down. You can preorder their remix album right here.

Flower of Devotion Remixed Tracklist:

01. Flying – Physical Medium Remix

02. Disappear – 03sem Remix

03. Loner – Protomartyr Remix

04. Apart – Accessory Remix

05. Drip Drop – Freak Heat Waves Remix

06. Flood – 100% Cement Remix

07. Haha – Rxm Reality Remix

08. Letter – Sunglow Remix

09. Desire – Lala Lala Remix

10. Month – In The New Age : Scott Monroe Remix

11. No Time – Dom Rabalais Remix

12. Moonlight – Lionlimb Remix

13. Nobody – Miranda Winters Remix

Flower of Devotion Remixed Album Art:

Dehd Tour Dates:

September

10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

18 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

October

01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

06 – Montreal, QC @ L’esco

07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09 – Peekskill, NY @ First River Festival

27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

November

01 – Phoenix, AX @ The Van Buren *

02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre *

06 – Oakland, LA @ Fox Theater *

08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater * – SOLD OUT

09 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

13 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

15 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

(* = supporting Julien Baker)