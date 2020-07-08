Dehd Grapples With Time on New Single "Month"

Chicago’s beloved rock trio Dehd have released a new single, “Month,” from their forthcoming sophomore LP Flowers of Devotion, out July 17 via Fire Talk. This follows the release of “Flood” and “Loner,” which both portray the thoughtful direction Dehd is heading in with this new record.

This track is softer and slower than most of their material, vibrating with quiet harmonies and tame riffs. With Jason Balla’s vocals at the forefront, he grapples with time and the way it affects his feelings. He says of the lyrics:

Month explores the cyclical nature of memory and how our relationship with a particular time changes through the years. I’m fixed on summer and its inevitable return. Carefree and sun-kissed, there’s a shadow of loss, guilt and grief coming back round n’ round each calendar year.

Preorder Flowers of Devotion here, and listen to “Month” below.