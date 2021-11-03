Destroyer Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Tour Documentary

Canadian rock band Destroyer are finally returning to the road after nearly two years since the release of their latest album Have We Met. The band toured pre-COVID, followed closely by director David Galloway, which resulted in a short documentary that the band is sharing alongside their new tour dates.
The band will kick off the tour in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and make their way down throughout America before finishing in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.
Below, watch Have We Met and revisit Destroyer’s Daytrotter performance of “Foam Hands.” Keep scrolling for complete tour dates.
April
22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
23 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
27 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater
28 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting roOM
29 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
30 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
May
?02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
13 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
14 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall