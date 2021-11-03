Destroyer Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Tour Documentary

Canadian rock band Destroyer are finally returning to the road after nearly two years since the release of their latest album Have We Met. The band toured pre-COVID, followed closely by director David Galloway, which resulted in a short documentary that the band is sharing alongside their new tour dates.

The band will kick off the tour in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and make their way down throughout America before finishing in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, watch Have We Met and revisit Destroyer’s Daytrotter performance of “Foam Hands.” Keep scrolling for complete tour dates.

April

22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

23 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

27 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

28 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting roOM

29 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

30 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

May

?02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

13 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

14 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall