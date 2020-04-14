Listen to Diet Cig’s New Single “Who Are You?” From Forthcoming LP

Indie-rock duo Diet Cig are back with a new single to tease their forthcoming sophomore album, Do You Wonder About Me?, set to be released on May 1 through FrenchKiss Records. The new single is called “Who Are You?” and it’s joined by a minimalistic animated video.

“‘Who Are You?’ is for anyone who’s ever received a completely self-serving apology from someone who’s hurt them,” said the band in a press release. “I learned that healing doesn’t wait for an ‘I’m sorry’ to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you’re completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to!”

Formed in New Paltz, New York, Diet Cig went form performing in college basements to joining the music industry at large with their 2017 album Swear I’m Good at This. The band relocated to Richmond, Va., in 2017 with the sole purpose of concentrating on their next album, which is now on the precipice of release. The first three tracks have been released ahead of the album—“Thriving,” “Night Terrors” and now “Who Are You?”

Watch the music video for “Who Are You?” below, and then check out Diet Cig performing “Tummy Ache” at the Paste Studios back in 2017. Scroll further to check out Diet Cig’s newly rescheduled fall tour dates as well as the album art and full tracklist for Do You Wonder About Me?. You can pre-order the forthcoming album here.

Diet Cig Tour Dates

October

03 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Andy Warhol Museum

04 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall’s

06 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Woodward

07 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill

08 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck

10 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court

14 – Boise, Idaho @ Neurolux

16 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Biltmore Cabaret

17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

18 – Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios

21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

November

03 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

04 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church

05 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

18 – Bristol, U.K. @ Rough Trade

19 – Nottingham, U.K. @ The Bodega

20 – Manchester, U.K. @ YES

22 – Birmingham, U.K. @ The Hare and Hounds

23 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Broadcast

24 – Leeds, U.K. @ Belgrave Music Hall

26 – Brighton, U.K. @ The Hope and Ruin

27 – London, U.K. @ The Dome

28 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Clwb Ifor Bach

= w/ Sad13

^ = w/ Thin Lips

Do You Wonder About Me? Album Art:

Do You Wonder About Me? Tracklist:

1. Thriving

2. Who Are You?

3. Night Terrors

4. Priority Mail

5. Broken Body

6. Makeout Interlude

7. Flash Flood

8. Worth The Wait

9. Stare Into the Sun

10. Night Terrors Reprise