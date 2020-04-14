Listen to Diet Cig’s New Single “Who Are You?” From Forthcoming LP

Indie-rock duo Diet Cig are back with a new single to tease their forthcoming sophomore album, Do You Wonder About Me?, set to be released on May 1 through FrenchKiss Records. The new single is called “Who Are You?” and it’s joined by a minimalistic animated video.
“‘Who Are You?’ is for anyone who’s ever received a completely self-serving apology from someone who’s hurt them,” said the band in a press release. “I learned that healing doesn’t wait for an ‘I’m sorry’ to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you’re completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to!”
Formed in New Paltz, New York, Diet Cig went form performing in college basements to joining the music industry at large with their 2017 album Swear I’m Good at This. The band relocated to Richmond, Va., in 2017 with the sole purpose of concentrating on their next album, which is now on the precipice of release. The first three tracks have been released ahead of the album—“Thriving,” “Night Terrors” and now “Who Are You?”
Watch the music video for “Who Are You?” below, and then check out Diet Cig performing “Tummy Ache” at the Paste Studios back in 2017. Scroll further to check out Diet Cig’s newly rescheduled fall tour dates as well as the album art and full tracklist for Do You Wonder About Me?. You can pre-order the forthcoming album here.
Diet Cig Tour Dates
October
03 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Andy Warhol Museum
04 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall’s
06 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Woodward
07 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill
08 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck
10 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court
14 – Boise, Idaho @ Neurolux
16 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Biltmore Cabaret
17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos
18 – Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios
21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
November
= w/ Sad13
03 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
04 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church
05 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
18 – Bristol, U.K. @ Rough Trade
19 – Nottingham, U.K. @ The Bodega
20 – Manchester, U.K. @ YES
22 – Birmingham, U.K. @ The Hare and Hounds
23 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Broadcast
24 – Leeds, U.K. @ Belgrave Music Hall
26 – Brighton, U.K. @ The Hope and Ruin
27 – London, U.K. @ The Dome
28 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Clwb Ifor Bach
^ = w/ Thin Lips
Do You Wonder About Me? Album Art:
Do You Wonder About Me? Tracklist:
1. Thriving
2. Who Are You?
3. Night Terrors
4. Priority Mail
5. Broken Body
6. Makeout Interlude
7. Flash Flood
8. Worth The Wait
9. Stare Into the Sun
10. Night Terrors Reprise