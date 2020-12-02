Diet Cig Share Video for "Who Are You": Watch

Diet Cig—Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman—have shared a video for “Who Are You,” a track from their latest album, Do You Wonder About Me?, out now via Frenchkiss Records.

The band worked with Gara Lonning, who choreographed their TikTok dance for the song in April, for the video’s ending number.

“We had such a fun time getting to wiggle around on a stage again!!” Diet Cig says. “We built the whole set ourselves in a park down the street from our apartment, we loved getting to play with the goofy DIY aesthetic of children’s theater paired with the silly seriousness of an improvised, costumed dance.”

Watch the “Who Are You” video, directed by the band, below. Check out a snippet from Diet Cig’s 2016 Daytrotter session further down.