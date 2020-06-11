Listen to Dirty Projectors' New Single "Inner World"

Brooklyn indie rock band Dirty Projectors have unveiled a new single, “Inner World,” with an official music video. It’s the second single from their forthcoming EP Flight Tower, out June 26.

In the press release, Felicia Douglass said of the track:

Today we’re happy to share “Inner World,” the next song from Flight Tower. We hope it can bring you serenity and solace during this tumultuous moment in history. The past few weeks have felt like an eternity, but now is not the time for silence or defeat. There’s always more to learn if you’re willing and that’s an incredible gift. Keep sharing information, asking questions, and using your eyes and your voice so we can work together towards a future that benefits everyone.

Watch the video for “Inner World” below.