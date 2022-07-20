Disq Share New Single "Cujo Kiddies," Announce Sophomore Album

The Wisconsin-based band Disq has announced their sophomore album, Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, will be out Oct. 7 via Saddle Creek. The band also shared lead single “Cujo Kiddies,” along with North American tour dates and a limited-edition run of 200 glow-in-the-dark LPs.

Hot on the heels of Collector, their 2020 debut album, Disq reaffirms their ability to craft eccentric art rock. The pitch-shifted vocals drift over playful riffs and flittering percussion as bassist/vocalist/songwriter Raina Bock inflects, “I finally hooked up with the metal machine / I’m finding comfort in the metal machine.” A looping track that feels like being stuck in a trance, Bock set out to write a song that “sounded like a freight train full of clowns and silly toys, barreling through the dark, observing and taking note of the various gloomy landscapes of my brain (without dwelling too long or taking any of it too seriously).”

Bock continues:

I wrote the first half of “Cujo” from deep inside the hole of substance abuse and loneliness. The song was meant to function as a blueprint for how I wished my reality could look. Six months later, sitting in an ocean of boxes all packed up for what would be my fourth time moving that year, I wrote the second half.

The experience inspired what I hope to be my lifelong approach to songwriting going forward … To write songs not with the goal of reflecting on where I am at a given moment, but as a tool to pull myself out of the way things are and toward the way I’d like them to be.

I wrote “Cujo Kiddies” for nobody else’s ears but my own, so while it is now making its way out into a strange world where I am not the only living person on earth, I truly from the bottom of my heart hope you all enjoy— but if you don’t, rest easy in knowing that it is no skin off the author’s back either way. This song has already done everything I could have ever hoped it would.

Listen to “Cujo Kiddies” below, and find the details of PASTE and a complete list of Disq’s upcoming tour dates further down.

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Tracklist:

01. Civilization Four

02. Prize Contest Life

03. Cujo Kiddies

04. This Time

05. The Curtain

06. The Hardest Part

07. If Only

08. Charley Chimp

09. Tightrope

10. (With Respect To) Loyal Serfs

11. Meant To Be

12. Hitting A Nail With A BB Gun

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Art:

Disq Tour Dates:

August

28 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

29 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

September

01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

17 – La Crosse, WI @ Mid West Music Fest

November

16 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #

17 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch #

18 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

23 – Washington, DC @ DC9 #

25 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

26 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

28 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

December

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^

03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst

05 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall %

06 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

10 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

(* Supporting Neko Case)

(# Support from Ducks Ltd.)

(^ Co-headline with Sorry)

(% Support from Sea Lemon)