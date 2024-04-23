PREMIERE: Listen to dog eyes’ New Single “fair”

Today, indie-folk project dog eyes—Davis Leach and Haily Firstman—have announced their signing with Grand Jury Music. The Oakland-based duo, who met through mutual friends at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, are celebrating their next chapter with their new label via the release of “fair,” a green-as-grass folk track with cosmic vocal harmonies that sound like acid-covered flannel shirts come alive. It’s a truly delightful sound to behold, as dog eyes reckon with a relationships and friendships now-separated but, in the eyes of hope, never fully surrendered. “Living like we had forever, knowing though it was fair weather,” Firstman sings. “I would make my bed with/for you, if all is fair you’re comin’ through.”

“‘fair’ is about fair weather friends and loves,” Leach and Firstman say. “The song feels nostalgic and kiddish with pitched up vocals and mention of ‘kool aid hair dye’ and ‘trading snacks’. When you’re a kid and you make a new friend you think they’ll be your friend forever and often they are not. They were there for a season. A love or crush can be the same. ‘fair’ plays with the relationship between the two.”

Watch the Ev Fitzpatrick-directed music video for “fair” below.