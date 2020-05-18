Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & More Contribute to Music Industry Cookbook

Ever wondered what’s on the table at Dolly Parton’s Thanksgiving? Or what David Bowie’s bass player’s preferred snack is? Now you can find out in a new music industry cookbook called All the Thyme in the World: A Collection of Recipes from a Grounded Music Industry.

The new cookbook, which is bound and spiraled in the vein of “Junior League cookbooks and Church cookbooks of days past,” per a press release (if your mama ever had one of these cookbooks on her shelf, you know what this means!), features more than 275 family and personal recipes from songwriters, banjo players, journalists, photographers, managers, super fans and other music industry players, including big names like Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, Pam Tillis, Rosanne Cash and Bob Boilen. All proceeds (after production costs) from the book’s sales will benefit Music Health Alliance’s Covid-19/Tornado Relief fund.

Find more details about the book and pre-order it right here. While you’re at it, check out a 1977 Dolly Parton set below via the Paste vault. Keep scrolling for a peek at the book’s old-fashioned spiral-spine look.

All the Thyme in the World Cover Art: