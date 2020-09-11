Doves Share Video for New Single "Broken Eyes"

Today, Doves dropped their first new album in 11 years, The Universal Want. They also just shared visuals for their new single “Broken Eyes.” Doves previously released “Carousels,” “Prisoners” and “Cathedrals Of The Mind” in anticipation of the full album.

“We nailed it amidst the enthusiasm of first playing together again,” says Andy Williams, Doves’ drummer. “You can overthink and overcomplicate things, but sometimes need to step back and say ‘that’s the heart of the song, right there.’ The rest of ‘The Universal Want’ has got more eclectic and allows a song as immediate as ‘Broken Eyes’ to be on there.”

Vocalist and bassist Jimi Goodwin also commented, “It’s like a Ray Davies tune. Our version of something from ‘The Village Green Preservation Society’, but the four-chord cycle also goes back to our beginnings and ‘Catch The Sun’. It’s a bittersweet song, connecting with the way we perceive people, but also ourselves and our anxieties.”

Watch the video for “Broken Eyes” below, and stream their new album here.