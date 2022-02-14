Watch Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Super Bowl Sunday came around once again last night, and while the game is always the main draw (shout out to the winning team of Meadow and AJ), many of us are on standby for the buzz created by the halftime show. This year was no exception, as an all-star L.A. hip-hop lineup including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem (along with surprise spots from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak) took to the stage last night to perform some of their biggest hits. It marked the first time a Super Bowl halftime performance has exclusively featured hip-hop and R&B artists in the game’s history.

The group ran through an energetic 12-minute performance packed with hits, kicking off with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg collaborations “The Next Episode” and “California Love” (which did not feature a Tupac hologram, as was originally rumored) before shifting into an unexpected performance of the Dr. Dre-produced classic “In Da Club,” performed by an upside-down 50 Cent.

From there, Blige went on to perform her own staples “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” before segueing into a stirring performance of “m.A.A.d City” and “Alright” from Lamar. Eminem’s turn at bat attracted major attention, not only for featuring .Paak on drums, but also for his choice to kneel following his performance of “Lose Yourself,” a move interpreted as a tribute to Colin Kaepernick. The ultimate ‘90s hip-hop revival show came to a close with everyone joining in on Dr. Dre’s “Still Dre,” a fitting finale for a performance that felt more like a celebration than anything else.

Check out the full Super Bowl LVI halftime performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem here.