Drug Church Announce New Album Hygiene, Share Two Singles

Drug Church, the hardcore kings from Albany, New York, have emerged from a rough pandemic to announce the follow-up to their 2018 album Cheer. Hygiene, which will be released March 11, 2022 via Pure Noise Records, finds the band exploring their soaring ‘90s inspired guitar licks and hooks with a hardcore punk grit to its limits.

The announcement arrives with two singles “Million Miles of Fun” and “Detective Lieutenant.” Both songs envelope Patrick Kindlon’s warm vocals in blissful fuzz as he reaches euphoric screams that tickle the insides of your ears. It’s a clear homage to the imperfections of J. Mascis in Dinosaur Jr. with the textures of early Nirvana, wrapped in a sly humor.

Below, watch the video for “Million Miles of Fun” and stream “Detective Lieutenant” on YouTube, or stream both songs on Spotify here. Keep scrolling to check out the complete details of Hygiene, which you can preorder ahead of its March 11, 2022 release here.







01. Fun’s Over

02. Super Saturated

03. Plucked

04. Million Miles of Fun

05. Detective Lieutenant

06. Tiresome

07. World Impact

08. Premium Offer

09. Piss & Quiet

10. Athlete on Bench