Exclusive: L.A. Noise Pop Band Dummy Announce EP2, Share New Single "Pool Dizzy"

Earlier this year, Los Angeles noise pop band Dummy shared their debut release, Dummy EP, via Pop Wig Records. Today (also Bandcamp Day), the group announced their second release EP2, which will be available on cassette on Nov. 6 via Born Yesterday Records. They’ve also shared “Pool Dizzy”—the first taste of EP2—exclusively via Paste.

Their debut was rooted in krautrock and synth-laden noise pop, and they even threw in a foggy folk tune and an eight-minute new age-esque closer. EP2, on the other hand, leans more on hypnotic synths than driving guitars—apart from “Pool Dizzy.” The track’s throbbing beat, murky guitars and retro keyboards are rejuvenating, and their heavenly, overlapping vocals are the cherry on top. It’s the sound of droning pop euphoria.

“This project came together after months of experimenting with recording at home,” the band says. “We used a smartphone to record almost everything, trading it back and forth between band members. ‘Pool Dizzy’ lyrically is a protest song shrouded in metaphor and poppy melodies.”

Listen to “Pool Dizzy” exclusively via Paste below, and preorder EP2 here.