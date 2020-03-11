Hear Duran Duran Perform "Rio" on This Day in 1984

New wave wouldn’t be the same without these English pop behemoths. Duran Duran owe much of their success to their exposure on MTV, who played their gaudy music videos relentlessly. One of their most famous videos and singles was the title track from their 1982 album Rio, and it depicted the band dressed in suits while riding a sailboat as the camera occasionally panned to beautiful women covered in paint.

Their videos might be so ’80s that it hurts, but their songs still hold up. On this day (March 11) in 1984, the band performed “Rio” on a North American tour stop in Portland, Maine. This show took place at Cumberland County Civic Center, and it was recorded for the King Biscuit Flower Hour. Sink into the live version of this utter synth-pop classic, and take a temporary, imagined break on the beaches of Rio.

Hear Duran Duran perform live in 1984 via the Paste vault below.