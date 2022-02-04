Giveaway: Win a Pair of Gift Cards, Courtesy of Dylan Dunlap!

Los Angeles singer/songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Dunlap has just released his new EP Stranger in My Head, and to celebrate, Paste and Nettwerk Music Group are teaming up for a giveaway.

If there’s one thing we know about Dunlap, it’s that—as his Twitter and Spotify bios both tell us—he’s “extremely passionate about Coldplay, Chipotle [and] going to the movies.”

Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a Coldplay gift card, but we’ll settle for giving Paste readers the chance to share in Dunlap’s other two favorite things via $50 gift cards to Chipotle and AMC.

In the meantime, you can listen to Dunlap’s 2016 Daytrotter session below, and stream the his new EP right here.