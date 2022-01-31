Earthgang Postpones Ghetto Gods Release

Atlanta-based rap duo Earthgang were set to release their fourth album Ghetto Gods on Friday, Jan. 28 after teasing it for several months. After a hometown listening party the day of the anticipated release, fans were confused as to why the album was not on streaming.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Earthgang took to Instagram to apologize for the delay, citing clearance issues. “We put our life into this Album and want it to see the light of day. Unfortunately we can’t control everything,” the post said. “Our date was our date and all week we were frustrated and sad that our album wasn’t cleared.” The duo is still expected to perform the album at several dates in major cities throughout February.

Below, watch the trailer for Ghetto Gods and keep scrolling to read their complete statement.

We put our life into this Album and want it to see the light of day. Unfortunately we can’t control everything. Our date was our date and all week we were frustrated and sad that our album wasn’t cleared. And after promising so much and realizing that it wasn’t in the stars we as a team got proactive to set up any way possible for fans to hear the music; doing shows in small venues impacted by the pandemic and in the process of planning pop ups in mom and pop record stores around the world for fans. Some people may say “why not just tell us that.” Well, most of our life is expected to be on display and exposed for the consumption of people who sometimes don’t stop to think about what we as artists go through. We chose to keep some level of privacy as we were dealing with many feelings of disappointment, frustration, uncertainty as the moving pieces seem to never cease spinning. Think about how much this meant to you, now Imagine how we feel about our music coming out that we’ve worked on through the peaks and valleys of the last years. So as we navigate this new space, balancing transparency and privacy please grant us grace. Sometimes we don’t always make the best decisions, but we CAN make the Best out of the decisions we make. See you at a pop up soon, and yes GHETTO GODS will be available world wide.