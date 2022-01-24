Earthless Shares Teaser For Night Parade of One Hundred Demons

There’s only a few more days until the Jan. 28 release of Earthless’ epic Night Parade of One Hundred Demons, which will be out via Nuclear Blast. Today (Jan. 24), the psych-rock trio shares a taste of the album’s epic 41-minute title track.

Inspired by a terrifying Japanese legend in which demons terrorize sleeping villages, claiming any victim who witnesses their arrival, “Night Parade of One Hundred Demons” is a vicious onslaught of pounding drums that clash with soaring guitars and rumbling bass to mimic an impending stampede of terror.

The band has noted that the album is a different and darker tone than what they’ve done in the past. “There’s more paranoia and noise,” says drummer Mario Rubalcaba. “Some of Isaiah’s whammy-bar stuff kind of reminds me of these Jeff Hanneman moments in Reign In Blood, where it just seems like everything is going to hell. It’s pretty fun.”

Below, listen to a short teaser of the title track of Night Parade of One Hundred Demons and preorder the album here. You can revisit all of Paste’s most anticipated albums of 2022 here.