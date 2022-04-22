EarthPercent Recruits Nile Rodgers, Brian Eno, Dry Cleaning and More for Earth Day Project

If this massive release week wasn’t enough music for you, EarthPercent has you covered. In honor of Earth Day, the organization is raising money for various climate charities by offering over a hundred songs donated by artists.

In addition to music by EarthPercent founder Brian Eno, there are contributions from Coldplay, Death Cab for Cutie, Hot Chip, Rodrigo Y Gabriela and more. The songs range from new releases to archival recordings, unreleased songs to covers. All songs are available to purchase for the next two weeks via the EarthPercent Bandcamp

“This is what unleashing the power of music in service of the planet looks like,” said EarthPercent founder Brian Eno. “Historically music has often been at the front of social change – think of ‘Free Nelson Mandela’ and Rock Against Racism. Now we’re facing climate change, the biggest challenge in human history. It’s time for us to get out there again.”

Below, check out the massive selection offered for EarthPercent’s Earth Day project. You can purchase the individual tracks here.

Adonis – Al Khafif (The Light Version)

Alfie Templeman – Living In A Universe

Amirali – Nemesis

Anna B Savage – Corncrakes (demo)

Anna Calvi – Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (Original Soundtrack)

Anrimeal – Source and Time

AVAWAVES – Nocturnal

Balmorhea – June (Demo)

Beatie Wolfe – “Oh My Heart” (live at the Nobel Prize Summit)

Biako – What’s It Like To Be Him

Big Thief – ??Dragon New Warm Mountain, I Believe In You (Demo)

Billie Flynn – Red Right Hand

Billy Lockett – Together At Home (Live)

Brand New Moon – The Garden Knows

Brian Eno (featuring Leo Abrahams) – Did The World Begin Today

Broadside Hacks – Barbry Allen (Matthew Shaw remix)

Brooke Annibale – What If You (demo)

Charlie Hickey – Things I Believe (demo)

Coldplay – Humankind (Live in Mexico City)

Cosmo Sheldrake – Dance Off (Cosmo Sheldrake Remix)

Courtney Marie Andrews – It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault (Demo)

Damefrisør – Beautiful Soul (Katy J Pearson cover)

Damien Dempsey – What A Day

Daniel Brandt – Soon To Be

Deantoni Parks – The Plague of Plastic

deathcrash – Wrestle With Jimmy – Live From The Hush House

Death Cab For Cutie – Your Bruise – Live at The Showbox

Debit – The Age of Equitable Nature

Declan McKenna – Elephant [demo]

Dry Cleaning – Her Hippo – Live

Elder Island – Purely Educational (Live)

Emel – Does Anybody Sleep

English Teacher – A55 (demo)

False Window – Sea++ [Ver 1.01]

Fito Paez – Cisne

Flower Face – The Garden

Fovea Hex – All Those Signs (EarthPercent Mix)

Franc Moody – Water (Instrumental)

Frank Wiedemann – A New Start

Future Utopia – Crystalline

Fred again.. & Mr Eazi – Light Up

Galya Bisengalieva – Kantubek Live

Gesloten Cirkel – Landing

Gigi Masin – MADAME DU VENT

Hania Rani – Leaving (Niklas Paschburg rework)

Hannah Peel featuring Ulster Orchestra – Act Now (Greenpeace UK)

Hinako Omori – ??? ? haru no umi

Holy Fuck – Luxe ft. Alexis Taylor (Live at Fox Theater)

Honeyglaze – Burglar (live)

Hot Chip x Brian Eno x Fay Milton – Line In The Sand

ISYLA – Where We Dare (Live at Cube)

Isobel Waller-Bridge – Elizabeth

James – Beautiful Beaches – Conservatory Version

JARV IS… – DEPRESSIVE DISCO

Joep Beving – We will want to remember (EarthPercent demo)

Joy Anonymous X Toya Delazy – JOY

JoyCut – The Plastic Whale

Kaerhardt – Heart of Stone

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Tides IV – Music for Meditation and Yoga

Kate Davis – Alright

Laura Misch – Lagoon (Variation for Saxophone and Voice)

Laurence Guy – What Exactly Are You Asking Me?

Lily Moore – Last Goodbye

Lola Kirke – What It Was (Demo)

Love Ssega – Ssanyu

Lutalo – Georgia (Instrumental/Demo)

Mandy, Indiana – The Call Is Coming From Inside the House

Manu Delago – Zeitgeber (Live)

Mara Simpson – Nowhere (LAYERS)

Martyn – When We Are Innocent

ME REX – Swingset (live)

Metronomy – Walking in the Dark (Folly Group Remix)

Michael Begg – Arctic Moonlight: A Zooplankton Nocturne (EarthPercent Mix)

Michael Stipe – Future, If Future

Miho Hatori – Mobula Phantasmagoria

Modern Woman – Offerings (Stripped Back Version)

Müller & Makaroff – Todo Puede Suceder ft. Kevin Johansen

Múm – Goodbye In The Future

Murkage Dave – Hackney Dalston Canonbury Highbury [DEMO]

Nick Mulvey – A Prayer Of My Own (LaJoya Remix) Ft. Liz Wathuti

Nicki Wells – Ocean – Strings

Nile Rodgers & Philippe Saisse – Sugar Rush Monk

Nuno & Maria Bettencourt – Sideways (Citizen Cope cover)

Olivia Reid – Water Damage (Stripped)

Oracle Sisters – Good All The Time (Demo)

Orlando Weeks – Distance Mover

Patch and the Giant – Fire & The Flood

Paul McDonald – Forgiveness (Sanctuary Demo)

Peter Gabriel – Shock the Monkey: Earth Day version – for EarthPercent

Pictish Trail – EARTH DAY: Nuclear Sunflower Swamp (Acoustic)

Pixx – Alien

Prima Queen – Chew My Cheeks (demo)

Poppy Ackroyd – Pause – Live Session

Rasha Nahas – Al Madini (Live at Thalia Theater)

Reka and /Beyond/ – We Owe You All

Richard Coleman – Changes (Live)

Rodrigo Y Gabriela – Peter Punk

Rutger Hoedemaekers – Sing The Songs Of The Glory Of None

S Carey – Paralyzed (At Home Version)

Sam Lee – The Tan Yard Side – Singing With Nightingales

Sebastian Mullaert – Asked Quietly Of The Night

Seb Wildblood – Bad Space Habits (dub)

Sonia Stein – Sweet Spot

SØS Gunver Ryberg – Doing our best is no longer good enough

Soundwalk Collective – Butterfly Kiss (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

Squirrel Flower – your love is a disaster (NNAMDÏ remix)

Talk Show x D.U.D.S. – Leather Rework

The Album Leaf – Rotations

The Big Moon – BIG

The Black Chapel Collective – The Secret ft Daniel Rhodes

The Weather Station – This Way

Tom VR – Don’t Stop Us Floating Away

Treeboy & Arc – Austere

tummyache – growing pains

United Freedom Collective – Manifest Bliss

Violet Skies – Settle (Live Session)

.VRIL – Andromeda Nightmare

Wará – Yahannaman

Warmduscher – Hey Guys

Waves Rush In – Travellers Dream (Live)

Wayne Snow – Pale Blue Dot

Weval – Keep It Up