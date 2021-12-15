Ela Minus Shares “N19 5NF” Video

Colombia-born, Brooklyn-based artist Ela Minus has released a video for the album opener of her October 2020 debut acts of rebellion, “N19 5NF.”

The video is directed by Mexican filmmaker Losmose.

“N19 5NF” is titled after the London zip code from the hospital in which Ela gained consciousness after being in the ICU for two days. The video is inspired by that incident, with an eerie twist. It feels more like a haunting short film than a music video.

In a press release, Minus shared why she chose writing about that event, noting, “It’s where I believe my life before this album ended and a new life began.”

Minus’ acts of rebellion was a favorite here at Paste, earning a spot on our Best Albums of October 2020 list. Her jazzy “el cielo es de nadie” from the album also made one of our Best Songs of the Week roundups.

In Februrary, Ela Minus will be touring in the U.S.. She will also be playing Barcelona’s Primavera Sound in June 2022.

Watch the video for “N19 5NF” below. Keep scrolling to find Minus’ tour dates and stream acts of rebellion here.

Ela Minus 2022 Tour Dates:

February

05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

11 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ ^

14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

19 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

23 – Washington DC @ Flash

25 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

June

11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

^ = supporting Caribou