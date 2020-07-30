Ela Minus Shares New Single “megapunk”

Brooklyn-based electronic musician Ela Minus has shared a new single today titled “megapunk.” “megapunk” follows “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong,” a single released earlier this year and recently remixed by Fort Romeau, DJ Python and buttechno.

Pulling in threads of EDM and pop, the new track’s energetic pulse and thrumming synthesizers melt together seamlessly under Minus’ vocals, coaxing the listener into a hypnotic state.

Minus says of her new single, “When I wrote this song last year, I was worried it would lose context if not released immediately. I could not have been more wrong. This is the perfect time to put this out. We have to keep going. Ánimo y fuerza.”

Born and raised in Colombia, Minus began her musical career drumming in a hardcore band as a teenager. After moving to the United States, she attended the Berklee College of Music, majoring in jazz drumming and synthesizer design.

Listen to “megapunk” below.