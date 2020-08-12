Elijah Wolf Shares New Single "Like This, Anymore"

Brooklyn singer/songwriter Elijah Wolf has shared a new single titled “Like This, Anymore” via Trash Casual Records. The song was produced by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Andrew Combs) and features Wilco’s Nels Cline on lap steel guitar and Josh Jaeger (Angel Olsen) on drums. It was mastered in Wolf’s hometown in the Catskill Mountains by D. James Goodwin (Kevin Morby, Whitney, Craig Finn). This new single follows his 2019 EP On Land, & In Light and 2018 debut LP On the Mtn Laurel Rd.

“Like This, Anymore” is the perfect summery tune to just sit back and take it all in. Featuring piano, marimba and various guitars, it has both a jaunty side and a reflective one. “Time is moving and you’re out of sight / Cut your hair laughing in the dead of night,” Wolf sings as he paints a bittersweet picture with a cozy, familiar warmth.

Wolf says of the new track:

“Like This, Anymore” is a song about taking a step out of our fast-paced world to look around and take note of all that surrounds us—the things that we may miss in our daily lives. It’s about finding the powerful energy inside to look outward, listen, & observe, recognizing what has changed & what will remain.

Listen to “Like This, Anymore” below, and scroll down to watch his 2019 Paste Studio session.