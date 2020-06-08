Emo Nite to Host Conversation on Racism in the Punk/Alternative Scene

Today, June 8, at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST, Emo Nite will be hosting a Zoom conversation that reckons with racism in the punk/alternative scene. The speakers include Jason Aalon of hardcore crew FEVER 333, writer Hanif Abdurraqib (author of Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest), Sky Acord of metalcore band Issues, Jordan Cahoun of pop punk group Heart Like War, Aaron Brown of Emo Nite with photographer Courtney Coles moderating.

On Twitter, Emo Nite says:

...We invite you to a discussion led by some Black voices in our community, so they can share their experiences growing up in our scene, and the rest of us can LISTEN. Text us for the zoom link 818-408-4616.

How can we as Emo Nite and the alternative/punk community as a whole move forward and be more aware of places where racism has crept in?

We want to change the shape of the music scene moving forward and take steps to make sure people of color always feel included, not only in Emo Nite, but in the scene as whole.