Enumclaw Announce Debut Album Save the Baby, Share "Jimmy Neutron" Video

Tacoma, Washington, rockers Enumclaw have announced their long-awaited debut album, Save the Baby, coming Oct. 14 on Luminelle Recordings. Details of the band’s Gabe Wax-produced (Soccer Mommy, Adrianne Lenker, Fleet Foxes) first full-length, the follow-up to their universally acclaimed 2021 EP Jimbo Demo, arrived Tuesday alongside the video for new single “Jimmy Neutron.”

“This song is about getting so close to love that you can almost taste it,” frontman Aramis Johnson explains in a statement. “All the highs of being in love and how ridiculously unlike yourself it can make you act. All the day dreaming you do about what things could be and how they might go. There’s always a catch, though, and in this story as soon as you reach out to grab ‘love’ and have it in your hands, you drop it.”

“Jimmy Neutron” opens with some convivial band chatter before Ladaniel Gipson’s drumbeat cues Johnson and Nathan Cornell’s dialed-in guitars, with Eli Edwards’ (Johnson’s younger brother) thrumming bass completing a pretty sonic picture. The song’s central riff is as hooky as Johnson’s vocal performance, his smoothest and most self-assured to date: “I want to fall in love / But I don’t think I can have it / Every time I get close to you / I start to panic,” he sings, steadfast despite being trapped in that emotional liminal space. The track confirms what we’ve believed since Enumclaw first burst onto the scene with “Fast N All” last year: The self-described “Best Band Since Oasis” can walk that walk with ease.

Enumclaw will support Toro y Moi and Illuminati Hotties this summer and fall, on the East Coast and nationwide, respectively. Paste hosted the band at our 20th anniversary celebration during this year’s South by Southwest, and can tell you from experience they’re a blast to catch live. They performed the then-unreleased “Jimmy Neutron” there, as well as our only other preview of Save the Baby to date, February’s “2002,” which they released to mark their signing to Luminelle.

Check out Enumclaw’s “Jimmy Neutron” video (dir. John C. Peterson), 2022 Paste session and tour dates below, along with “2002” and the details of Save the Baby.

Save the Baby Tracklist:

01. Save the Baby

02. 2002

03. Park Lodge

04. Blue Iris

05. Paranoid

06. Somewhere

07. Cowboy Bepop

08. Can’t Have It

09. Jimmy Neutron

10. 10th and J 2

11. Apartment

Save the Baby Art:

Enumclaw Tour Dates:

July

19 – NYC @ Brooklyn Mirage ^

20 – Boston @ House of Blues ^

21 – Philly @ The Fillmore ^

23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

August

27 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING

October

14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

15 – Santa Fe, NM @Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery *

17 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

18 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

24 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live *

26 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Music Hall *

30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

November

02 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

03 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

04 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space *

08 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium *

12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

13 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

16 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall *

17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

18 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

(^ = supporting Toro y Moi)

(* = supporting Illuminati Hotties)