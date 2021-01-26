Esther Rose Announces New Album How Many Times, Shares Title Track

Esther Rose has announced a new album How Many Times, out on March 26 via Father/Daughter Records and Full Time Hobby. It’s her third full-length, and it follows her 2019 album You Made It This Far. The announcement also comes with a Sarrah Danziger-directed music video for the title track.

The new single mixes Rose’s tried-and-true country roots with a doo-wop-esque sway and some sha-la-la’s for good measure. Add fiddle, lap steel and acoustic guitar to Rose’s winsome, compassionate vocals and timeless tale of heartbreak that needs to be numbed, and what’s not to love? “It’s not really just about feeling better, it’s about feeling it, whatever it is,” Rose says of her forthcoming album.

Paste praised You Made It This Far for “seamlessly mixing musical nostalgia with the pressures of being a young-ish adult in 2019.”

Watch the video for “How Many Times” below, and preorder the album here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. How Many Times

02. Keeps Me Running

03. My Bad Mood

04. Coyote Creek

05. Good Time

06. When You Go

07. Songs Remain

08. Mountaintop

09. Are You Out There

10. Without You