Esther Rose Shares "Songs Remain," Final Single Ahead of How Many Times

Nashville artist Esther Rose released “Songs Remain” on Tuesday. The latest track is the final single ahead of her forthcoming album How Many Times, out March 26 via Father/Daughter Records and Full Time Hobby. How Many Times was one of Paste’s picks for the 10 Albums We’re Most Excited About in March.

“Songs Remain” is a bittersweet acoustic track that sees Rose looking back on and healing from heartbreak. Recorded in three takes in the singer’s home, Rose’s voice shines through as raw and disarming with her poignant lyrics: “To know you is to be forever changed / I am glad it was you who broke my heart.” The song’s later placement in the order of How Many Times was carefully curated: “I had to write and live a lot of bitter, jealous, messy songs to get to this,” said Rose in a statement. “I sequenced it towards the middle of the record so it feels like a peaceful valley, a resting place.”

Listen to “Songs Remain” below. You can preorder How Many Times here.