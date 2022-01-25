Failure Announce North American Tour

Sneaking in as a fantastic end-of-2021 album, Failure’s Wild Type Droid was a spectacular edition to the band’s discography as they enter into their third decade as a band. Today (Jan. 25), the influential Los Angeles alt-rock outfit announces their North American tour in support of the album.

The dates kick off in June in San Diego, California with stops at various intimate venues across the country, eventually ending in their hometown of Los Angeles in July for a show at The Regent Theatre. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

“I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet,” said frontman Ken Andrews. “Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience.”

Below, watch the lyric video for “Submarines” and listen to Wild Type Droid here. Keep scrolling for complete tour dates.

Failure Tour Dates

2 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box3 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s4 – Las Vegas, CA @ Backstage Bar5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad8 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater9 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater11 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade21 – Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts24 – New York, NY @ Warsaw25 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair26 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground28 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

July

1 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

2 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

6 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

7 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre