Failure Announce North American Tour

Sneaking in as a fantastic end-of-2021 album, Failure’s Wild Type Droid was a spectacular edition to the band’s discography as they enter into their third decade as a band. Today (Jan. 25), the influential Los Angeles alt-rock outfit announces their North American tour in support of the album.
The dates kick off in June in San Diego, California with stops at various intimate venues across the country, eventually ending in their hometown of Los Angeles in July for a show at The Regent Theatre. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.
“I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet,” said frontman Ken Andrews. “Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience.”
Below, watch the lyric video for “Submarines” and listen to Wild Type Droid here. Keep scrolling for complete tour dates.
Failure Tour Dates
June
2 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
3 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
4 – Las Vegas, CA @ Backstage Bar
5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
8 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
9 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
11 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues
17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
21 – Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
24 – New York, NY @ Warsaw
25 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
26 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
28 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
July
1 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
2 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
6 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
7 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre