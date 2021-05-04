Watch Fake Fruit's "Milkman" Video

Bay Area rock trio Fake Fruit made a real splash with their self-titled debut album, released in March on Rocks in Your Head Records. As if to gently nudge anyone still sleeping on them awake, Hannah D’Amato (vocals, guitar), Alex Post (guitar) and Miles MacDiarmid (drums) have shared a fun music video for “Milkman,” the album’s sprawling, motorik closer.

Spooky Orbison directs and edits the band’s new video, in which they also star. D’Amato plays the titular role, pushing her product up and down steep hills in her bike basket. Post and MacDiarmid appear as singing milk bottles, chanting the song’s evanescence-emphasizing refrain: “Hot sidewalk / No shade / Milk curdles / with age.” D’Amato says of the song in a statement, “‘Milkman’ is about noticing a relationship is far past its expiration date, and realizing that you’re the one that’s going to have to take care of it.” That’s just what her character eventually does, leaving her uniform and an empty bottle behind, and relocating to a verdant park where she can rock out in peace.

Fake Fruit caught our ears in a big way on its March 5 release day, sticking around in our rotations to become one of Paste’s top albums of the month. Don’t miss it.

Watch the “Milkman” video below.