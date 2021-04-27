Faye Webster Announces New Album & Tour, Shares Single "Cheers"

Faye Webster announced Tuesday that her fourth studio album is on its way. Following 2019’s <<a href="https://www.pastemagazine.com/music/faye-webster/faye-webster-made-the-album-youll-be-swaying-to-al/">i>Atlanta Millionaires Club, I Know I’m Funny haha will arrive June 25 on Secretly Canadian. The album announcement is accompanied by the release of the record’s first single, “Cheers,” and dates for a U.S. tour this fall.

“Cheers” is a stellar taste of what’s to come on Webster’s forthcoming record, with her dynamic vocals receiving an added punch via driving guitar and a rhythmic amp fuzz sample. The song comes with a music video directed by Matt Swinsky, in which Webster rolls with SIG and the Real Bike Life Only riders of Atlanta’s dirt bike scene.

Webster said of the song and video in a statement:

This song has always felt like a standout from the record to me. It was the kind of song where you’re like “oh yeah, this is the one.” Right after the first take. It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just makes me feel like a badass for once.

I’ve known SIG and the bike life guys for many years now. If cameras were not present these guys are still riding for their own enjoyment. People love what they do and yet there are still many people who are so quick to judge and label them in a hateful way. Everyone of them that I’ve met has been kind, welcoming and hospitable to us so that inspires me to continue documenting them the best I can.

Webster’s tour in support of the album kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, at the start of September. She’ll be hitting notable spots like New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and Nashville’s Mercy Lounge before concluding back in her hometown of Atlanta.

Watch the music video for “Cheers” below. Keep scrolling to find Faye Webster’s upcoming tour dates, and the I Know I’m Funny haha album artwork and tracklist. Tickets for her tour will be available for presale starting Wednesday, and can be found here.

I Know I’m Funny haha Album Artwork:

I Know I’m Funny haha Tracklist:

01. Better Distractions

02. Sometimes

03. I Know I’m Funny haha

04. In a Good Way

05. Kind Of

06. Cheers

07. Both All the Time

08. A Stranger

09. A Dream with a Baseball Player

10. Overslept (feat. mei ehara)

11. Half of Me

Faye Webster Tour Dates

September

07 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

08 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

15 – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

18 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

20 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

21 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

24 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

25 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

27 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

29 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West