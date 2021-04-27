Faye Webster Announces New Album & Tour, Shares Single "Cheers"

Faye Webster announced Tuesday that her fourth studio album is on its way. Following 2019’s <<a href="https://www.pastemagazine.com/music/faye-webster/faye-webster-made-the-album-youll-be-swaying-to-al/">i>Atlanta Millionaires Club, I Know I’m Funny haha will arrive June 25 on Secretly Canadian. The album announcement is accompanied by the release of the record’s first single, “Cheers,” and dates for a U.S. tour this fall.
“Cheers” is a stellar taste of what’s to come on Webster’s forthcoming record, with her dynamic vocals receiving an added punch via driving guitar and a rhythmic amp fuzz sample. The song comes with a music video directed by Matt Swinsky, in which Webster rolls with SIG and the Real Bike Life Only riders of Atlanta’s dirt bike scene.
Webster said of the song and video in a statement:
This song has always felt like a standout from the record to me. It was the kind of song where you’re like “oh yeah, this is the one.” Right after the first take. It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just makes me feel like a badass for once.
I’ve known SIG and the bike life guys for many years now. If cameras were not present these guys are still riding for their own enjoyment. People love what they do and yet there are still many people who are so quick to judge and label them in a hateful way. Everyone of them that I’ve met has been kind, welcoming and hospitable to us so that inspires me to continue documenting them the best I can.
Webster’s tour in support of the album kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, at the start of September. She’ll be hitting notable spots like New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and Nashville’s Mercy Lounge before concluding back in her hometown of Atlanta.
Watch the music video for “Cheers” below. Keep scrolling to find Faye Webster’s upcoming tour dates, and the I Know I’m Funny haha album artwork and tracklist. Tickets for her tour will be available for presale starting Wednesday, and can be found here.
I Know I’m Funny haha Album Artwork:
I Know I’m Funny haha Tracklist:
01. Better Distractions
02. Sometimes
03. I Know I’m Funny haha
04. In a Good Way
05. Kind Of
06. Cheers
07. Both All the Time
08. A Stranger
09. A Dream with a Baseball Player
10. Overslept (feat. mei ehara)
11. Half of Me
Faye Webster Tour Dates
September
07 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar
08 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
15 – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward
17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
18 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
20 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
21 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
24 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage
25 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
27 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
29 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West