Fenne Lily Shares Video for New Single "Solipsism"

Today, Fenne Lily released a new single “Solipsism” from her forthcoming album BREACH, out Sept. 18 via Dead Oceans. The new track follows the release of previous singles “Berlin” and “Alapathy” and standalone tracks “To Be a Woman Pt. 2” and “Hypochondriac.”

“A lot of situations make me uncomfortable — some parties, most dates, every time I’m stoned in the supermarket,” Lily says. “‘Solipsism’ is a song about being comfortable with being uncomfortable and the freedom that comes with that. If you feel weird for long enough it becomes normal, and feeling anything is better than feeling nothing. I wanted this video to be a reflection of the scary thought that I’ll have to live with myself forever. It’s surreal to realise you’ll never live apart from someone you sometimes hate. Dad, if you’re reading this you killed it as shopper number 2.”

The official video was directed by Tom Clover in partnership with the nonprofit organization, Film Co.

Watch the "Solipsism" video below