Field Medic Announces New LP Floral Prince, Shares New Song

After months of releasing one-off songs, Field Medic has finally announced his new song collection Floral Prince. The announcement also comes with a new song titled “i will not mourn who i was that has gone away.” Floral Prince, out on Oct. 2 via Run For Cover Records, includes prior singles and seven unreleased songs. A press release describes it as “part mixtape, part album, part collection, part musical patchwork quilt.”

There are various versions of Floral Prince, including a vinyl edition with a bonus track and digital download of plunge deep golden knife, a companion piece featuring six additional songs. All editions are available for preorder here.

Listen to “i will not mourn who i was that has gone away” and his 2019 Paste Studio session below. Keep scrolling for the Floral Prince cover art and tracklist.

01. -h-o-u-s-e-k-e-y-z-

02. i want you so bad it hurts

03. i will not mourn who i was that has gone away

04. bundle of hyacinths

05. HEADCASE

06. it’s so lonely being sober

07. better way

08. talkin johnny & june (your arms around me)

09. older now (it hurts)

10. before your body goes

11. TRANQUILIZED