Fiona Apple Narrates Anti-ICE Short Film

Fiona Apple is back again this year, this time to narrate a short film about arrests carried out by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, as she explained during a recent Vulture interview.

“It’s such valuable information,” Apple said in the interview. “Everybody can help out. This is horrible shit that ICE is doing. They’re trapping people and separating people, now at these hotels — there’s no way to track anybody. People are just losing their kids. There’s no situation where people should be without their parents or their lawyers.”

The short film also partners with Brooklyn Defender Services, We Have Rights and Witness, and includes a Spanish version with activist Erika Andiola as the speaker. The two-and-a-half minute video provides information on what to do when you see or experience ICE arrests.

“I think so many people want to help and they don’t know how,” Apple added. “They feel like they have no way of helping. But if you’ve got eyes, ears, a notepad, and a pencil, you can help. But you have to know the rules to be able to help. You might be trying to help and film an immigrant or their family member, and you end up hurting them. Just film the badges, the street signs.”

Watch the short film here