Firefly Festival 2021 Lineup Announced: Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, Lizzo Headlining

The festival announcement wave continues. East Coast camping festival Firefly has unveiled their lineup for 2021, headlined by Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo.
This is the first year the Dover, Delaware festival has added a Thursday lineup, making this a four-day event packed with acts from all genres. The festival is slated to happen from Sept. 23-26 in Delaware’s Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, the event’s longtime home.
Other heavy hitters from the stacked lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Glass Animals, Portugal. the Man, Sylvan Esso, Phoebe Bridgers, Taking Back Sunday, Band of Horses, Dominic Fike and Oliver Tree, among others.
In addition to the music, there are also countless amenities for festival-goers to enjoy, such as a silent disco, an intimate treehouse stage for up-and-coming acts, a beach club with DJs, drinks and volleyball, a roller rink and a pride parade.
Presale begins Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. ET via the fest’s website. Lineups by day will be announced soon.
See the complete lineup in alphabetical order below, beneath Cage the Elephant’s 2009 Daytrotter performance of “Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked.”
Almost Monday
Aluna
Anna of the North
Arlo Parks
Atlas Genius
Badflower
Band of Horses
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Binki
Blackbear
Blossom
Cage The Elephant
Cannons
Caribou
Carolesdaughter
Cassy
Chris Lake
Claud
Clever
Clozee
Deep Sea Diver
Denzel Curry
Des Rocs
Diplo
Dominic Fike
Duckwrth
Duke Dumont
Elohim
Flo Milli
GG Magree and Mija
girl in red
Glass Animals
Gracie Abrams
Grandson
iann dior
Jordy
Judah and the Lion
JXDN
Kenny Mason
Kennyhoopla
Khruangbin
The Killers
Kim Petras
Laundry Day
Lizzo
Lost Frequencies
Lovelytheband
LP Giobbi
Machine Gun Kelly
Madds
Madeon
Marc Rebillet
Maria Isabel
Megan Thee Stallion
Michigander
Middle Kids
Missio
Mt. joy
Nelly
Noga Erez
Oliver Tree
ONR
Orion Sun
Peach Pit
Phoebe Bridgers
Portugal. the Man
Positive Movement Drumline
redveil
Remi Wolf
REZZ
Ritt Momney
Roddy Ricch
Role Model
Royal & The Serpent
Rossy
Rozet
Serena Isioma
Slander
$NOT
Sofi Tukker
St. Panther
Still Woozy
Sub Urban
Surf Mesa
Sylvan Esso
Taking Back Sunday
Tame Impala
Tate McRae
Trevor Daniel
Turnstile
White Reaper
Wiz Khalifa