Firefly Festival 2021 Lineup Announced: Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, Lizzo Headlining

The festival announcement wave continues. East Coast camping festival Firefly has unveiled their lineup for 2021, headlined by Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo.

This is the first year the Dover, Delaware festival has added a Thursday lineup, making this a four-day event packed with acts from all genres. The festival is slated to happen from Sept. 23-26 in Delaware’s Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, the event’s longtime home.

Other heavy hitters from the stacked lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Glass Animals, Portugal. the Man, Sylvan Esso, Phoebe Bridgers, Taking Back Sunday, Band of Horses, Dominic Fike and Oliver Tree, among others.

In addition to the music, there are also countless amenities for festival-goers to enjoy, such as a silent disco, an intimate treehouse stage for up-and-coming acts, a beach club with DJs, drinks and volleyball, a roller rink and a pride parade.

Presale begins Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. ET via the fest’s website. Lineups by day will be announced soon.

See the complete lineup in alphabetical order below, beneath Cage the Elephant’s 2009 Daytrotter performance of “Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked.”

Almost Monday

Aluna

Anna of the North

Arlo Parks

Atlas Genius

Badflower

Band of Horses

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Binki

Blackbear

Blossom

Cage The Elephant

Cannons

Caribou

Carolesdaughter

Cassy

Chris Lake

Claud

Clever

Clozee

Deep Sea Diver

Denzel Curry

Des Rocs

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Duckwrth

Duke Dumont

Elohim

Flo Milli

GG Magree and Mija

girl in red

Glass Animals

Gracie Abrams

Grandson

iann dior

Jordy

Judah and the Lion

JXDN

Kenny Mason

Kennyhoopla

Khruangbin

The Killers

Kim Petras

Laundry Day

Lizzo

Lost Frequencies

Lovelytheband

LP Giobbi

Machine Gun Kelly

Madds

Madeon

Marc Rebillet

Maria Isabel

Megan Thee Stallion

Michigander

Middle Kids

Missio

Mt. joy

Nelly

Noga Erez

Oliver Tree

ONR

Orion Sun

Peach Pit

Phoebe Bridgers

Portugal. the Man

Positive Movement Drumline

redveil

Remi Wolf

REZZ

Ritt Momney

Roddy Ricch

Role Model

Royal & The Serpent

Rossy

Rozet

Serena Isioma

Slander

$NOT

Sofi Tukker

St. Panther

Still Woozy

Sub Urban

Surf Mesa

Sylvan Esso

Taking Back Sunday

Tame Impala

Tate McRae

Trevor Daniel

Turnstile

White Reaper

Wiz Khalifa