FKA twigs Shares Music Video For "Sad Day"

FKA twigs has released the video for the song “Sad Day” from her second album MAGDALENE. The seven-minute fantasy film was directed by Hiro Murai, who is known for his GRAMMY-winning video for Childish Gambino’s “This is America.”

Filmed in London, her hometown, FKA twigs engages in a sword fight with Teake, a dancer who she cast after connecting on social media. After three years of training in Wushu (martial arts) under the highest-ranking Wushu master in the west, FKA twigs was well-prepared for the action.

“Everything I’ve previously done with my body, all the training and dancing, has led to this point,” she says.

FKA twigs already proved herself as one of the most innovative artists and performers in her video for “Cellophane,” the first song released from MAGDALENE last year.

Watch the video for “Sad Day” below.